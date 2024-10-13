abrdn Japan Investment Trust (LON:AJIT) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

abrdn Japan Investment Trust plc (LON:AJIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 585 ($7.66) and traded as low as GBX 585 ($7.66). abrdn Japan Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 585 ($7.66), with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

abrdn Japan Investment Trust Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 585 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 585. The company has a market capitalization of £72.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,720.59 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.44.

abrdn Japan Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Japan Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Japan Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.