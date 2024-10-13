QUINT (QUINT) Trading 5.5% Lower Over Last Week

QUINT (QUINT) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 13th. One QUINT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QUINT has a total market capitalization of $3.50 million and $3,728.40 worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, QUINT has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000076 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.78 or 0.00254562 BTC.

About QUINT

QUINT launched on April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 784,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 tokens. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QUINT is quint.io.

Buying and Selling QUINT

According to CryptoCompare, “QUINT (QUINT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. QUINT has a current supply of 784,000,000 with 183,978,601.23758483 in circulation. The last known price of QUINT is 0.00449778 USD and is up 0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $3,917.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quint.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUINT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUINT using one of the exchanges listed above.

