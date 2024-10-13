Ontology (ONT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $7.86 Million

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 13th. In the last seven days, Ontology has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000297 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ontology has a total market cap of $169.42 million and approximately $7.86 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,469.02 or 0.03933565 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00046057 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00007445 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00012221 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00012536 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006918 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 907,697,857 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ontology is ont.io. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology (ONT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Ontology has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 907,697,857 in circulation. The last known price of Ontology is 0.1896906 USD and is down -1.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 265 active market(s) with $7,863,981.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ont.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

