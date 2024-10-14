Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Price Target Raised to C$37.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Free Report) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Bird Construction from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Bird Construction from C$25.50 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Cibc World Mkts raised Bird Construction to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Bird Construction from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Bird Construction from C$31.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$31.88.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Bird Construction

Bird Construction Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Bird Construction stock opened at C$31.90 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$23.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$22.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.05. Bird Construction has a 1-year low of C$10.06 and a 1-year high of C$32.67.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$873.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$772.65 million. Bird Construction had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 2.68%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bird Construction will post 2.5901804 EPS for the current year.

Bird Construction Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a $0.0467 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.90%.

About Bird Construction

(Get Free Report)

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.