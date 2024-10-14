United Airlines (UAL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.09 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.17. United Airlines had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect United Airlines to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $61.80 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.95. United Airlines has a 52-week low of $33.68 and a 52-week high of $61.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UAL shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on United Airlines from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.32.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

