Barclays Boosts SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target to $256.00

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2024

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBACFree Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $236.00 to $256.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $232.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of SBA Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $228.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $247.42.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SBA Communications

SBA Communications Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $233.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.39. SBA Communications has a 52 week low of $183.64 and a 52 week high of $258.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.67.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBACGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.21 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 19.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 12.52 EPS for the current year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.70%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Donald Day sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.86, for a total transaction of $364,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,814.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Donald Day sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.86, for a total transaction of $364,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,814.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total transaction of $71,363.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,084 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,084.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,590 shares of company stock worth $11,483,981. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of SBA Communications

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the second quarter worth $36,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in SBA Communications by 4,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.