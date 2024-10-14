StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September (NYSEARCA:CPST)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September (NYSEARCA:CPST – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September Stock Performance
NYSEARCA CPST opened at $25.10 on Friday. Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September has a 1-year low of $24.65 and a 1-year high of $25.34.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September stock. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September (NYSEARCA:CPST – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.
