StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September (NYSEARCA:CPST)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September (NYSEARCA:CPST – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September Stock Performance

NYSEARCA CPST opened at $25.10 on Friday. Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September has a 1-year low of $24.65 and a 1-year high of $25.34.

Get Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF - September alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September stock. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September (NYSEARCA:CPST – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.