U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:USEG opened at $1.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.08. U.S. Energy has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $1.67.

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.05 million for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 74.13% and a negative net margin of 145.83%.

About U.S. Energy

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent region comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and the Gulf Coast regions.

