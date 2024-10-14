Head-To-Head Survey: Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (OTCMKTS:ELPVY) & Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG)

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (OTCMKTS:ELPVY – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Hallador Energy and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hallador Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hallador Energy presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential downside of 13.38%. Given Hallador Energy’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Hallador Energy is more favorable than Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL.

Dividends

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Hallador Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Hallador Energy pays out 27.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

61.4% of Hallador Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.3% of Hallador Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hallador Energy and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hallador Energy -1.25% -1.48% -0.72% Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL 18.43% 16.92% 7.73%

Volatility & Risk

Hallador Energy has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hallador Energy and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hallador Energy $485.54 million 0.79 $44.79 million $0.59 17.61 Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL $3.95 billion 0.90 $504.25 million N/A N/A

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has higher revenue and earnings than Hallador Energy.

About Hallador Energy

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana. It is also involved in gas exploration activities in Indiana; and operation of logistics transport facility. Hallador Energy Company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, Indiana.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of ParanÃ¡, Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 19 hydroelectric plants, 25 wind plants, and one thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,742.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,389 kilometers of transmission lines and 199,952.6 kilometers of distribution lines. It holds concessions to distribute electricity in 399 municipalities in the State of ParanÃ¡ and in the municipality of Porto UniÃ£o in the State of Santa Catarina. The company also provides telecommunication services to corporate clients, including supermarkets, universities, banks, internet service providers, and television networks, as well as to retail clients; and broadband internet access to public elementary and middle schools. In addition, it supplies piped gas to 47,238 customers, including thermoelectric plants, cogeneration plants, gas stations, other businesses, and residences through a gas distribution network covering 833 kilometers in the State of ParanÃ¡. Companhia Paranaense de Energia Â- COPEL was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Curitiba, Brazil.

