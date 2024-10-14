Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Given New $135.00 Price Target at Barclays

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DLR. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. HSBC raised Digital Realty Trust from a reduce rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Argus lowered Digital Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Digital Realty Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $156.89.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $160.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $50.22 billion, a PE ratio of 44.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.09. Digital Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $113.94 and a 12-month high of $165.17.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($1.43). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 135.56%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total transaction of $90,156.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,604.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 165,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,824,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 10.5% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 51,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,394,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 13,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 22.3% during the third quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 3,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

