Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) vs. ATP Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ATPAQ) Head-To-Head Comparison

ATP Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ATPAQ – Get Free Report) and Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) are both mining companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.9% of Coterra Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Coterra Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get ATP Oil & Gas alerts:

Profitability

This table compares ATP Oil & Gas and Coterra Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATP Oil & Gas N/A N/A N/A Coterra Energy 23.18% 10.48% 6.62%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ATP Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A Coterra Energy 0 2 16 1 2.95

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for ATP Oil & Gas and Coterra Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Coterra Energy has a consensus target price of $32.06, indicating a potential upside of 28.80%.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ATP Oil & Gas and Coterra Energy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATP Oil & Gas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Coterra Energy $5.66 billion 3.28 $1.63 billion $1.73 14.39

Coterra Energy has higher revenue and earnings than ATP Oil & Gas.

Summary

Coterra Energy beats ATP Oil & Gas on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ATP Oil & Gas

(Get Free Report)

ATP Oil & Gas Corporation is engaged in the acquisition, development and production of oil and natural gas properties. As of December 31, 2011, the Company had estimated net proved reserves of 118.9 Million barrels of crude oil equivalent (MMBoe), of which approximately 75.9 MMboe (64%) were in the Gulf of Mexico and 42.9 MMBoe (36%) were in the North Sea. The reserves consisted of 78.6 Million barrels (MMBbls) of oil (66%) and 241.5 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of natural gas (34%). Its proved reserves in the deepwater area of the Gulf of Mexico account for 62% of the Company’s total proved reserves and its proved reserves on the Gulf of Mexico Outer Continental Shelf account for 2% of its total proved reserves. During the year ended December 31, 2011, it acquired three licenses in the Mediterranean Sea covering potential natural gas resources in the deepwater off the coast of Israel (East Mediterranean). On August 17, 2012, ATP Oil And Gas Corp filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

About Coterra Energy

(Get Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma. It also operates natural gas and saltwater gathering and disposal systems in Texas. The company sells its natural gas to industrial customers, local distribution companies, oil and gas marketers, major energy companies, pipeline companies, and power generation facilities. Coterra Energy Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for ATP Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATP Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.