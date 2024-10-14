Analysts Set InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) PT at C$15.07

Shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$15.16.
Separately, National Bankshares boosted their target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.75 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.
InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.1 %
InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.0315 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is -1,900.00%.
InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.
