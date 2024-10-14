W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Price Target Raised to $63.00

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded W. R. Berkley from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $58.67 to $55.33 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. TD Cowen began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $68.67 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.89.

WRB stock opened at $58.57 on Thursday. W. R. Berkley has a 1-year low of $41.82 and a 1-year high of $61.28. The stock has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.51%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 0.4% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 50,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,478,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

