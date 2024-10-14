Reviewing Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA) and Yoshiharu Global (NASDAQ:YOSH)

Yoshiharu Global (NASDAQ:YOSH – Get Free Report) and Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yoshiharu Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Papa Johns International 0 6 7 0 2.54

Papa Johns International has a consensus target price of $58.82, indicating a potential upside of 16.40%. Given Papa Johns International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Papa Johns International is more favorable than Yoshiharu Global.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yoshiharu Global $9.22 million 0.82 -$3.04 million N/A N/A Papa Johns International $2.12 billion 0.79 $82.10 million $2.25 22.46

Papa Johns International has higher revenue and earnings than Yoshiharu Global.

Volatility and Risk

Yoshiharu Global has a beta of 2.93, meaning that its stock price is 193% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Papa Johns International has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yoshiharu Global -26.79% -146.14% -20.40% Papa Johns International 3.25% -19.85% 10.37%

Summary

Papa Johns International beats Yoshiharu Global on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yoshiharu Global

Yoshiharu Global Co., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of Japanese restaurants in California. It offers bone broth, ramen, sushi rolls, bento boxes, and other Japanese cuisines. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Buena Park, California.

About Papa Johns International

Papa John’s International, Inc. operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John’s trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. It also operates dine-in and delivery restaurants under the Papa John’s trademark internationally. Papa John’s International, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

