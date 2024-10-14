Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) Short Interest Update

Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,900 shares, a growth of 71.5% from the September 15th total of 32,600 shares. Approximately 8.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Exicure Price Performance
Shares of Exicure stock opened at $2.68 on Monday. Exicure has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $6.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.81 and a 200 day moving average of $0.93.
Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter.
Exicure Company Profile
Exicure, Inc, an early-stage biotechnology company, develops nucleic acid therapies targeting ribonucleic acid against validated targets. The company's preclinical candidate includes SCN9A that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of chronic pain. It also develops immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its proprietary SNA technology.
