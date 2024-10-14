Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) Short Interest Update

Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,900 shares, a growth of 71.5% from the September 15th total of 32,600 shares. Approximately 8.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Exicure Price Performance

Shares of Exicure stock opened at $2.68 on Monday. Exicure has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $6.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.81 and a 200 day moving average of $0.93.

Get Exicure alerts:

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Exicure Company Profile

In other news, major shareholder Co. Ltd. Dgp bought 237,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $711,669.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 849,223 shares in the company, valued at $2,547,669. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Exicure, Inc, an early-stage biotechnology company, develops nucleic acid therapies targeting ribonucleic acid against validated targets. The company's preclinical candidate includes SCN9A that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of chronic pain. It also develops immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its proprietary SNA technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exicure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exicure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.