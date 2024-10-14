Head to Head Review: LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXHP) & Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT)

LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXHP – Get Free Report) and Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.8% of Atour Lifestyle shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

LuxUrban Hotels pays an annual dividend of $3.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 23.6%. Atour Lifestyle pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Atour Lifestyle pays out 43.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LuxUrban Hotels N/A N/A N/A Atour Lifestyle 17.16% 47.07% 15.65%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LuxUrban Hotels and Atour Lifestyle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares LuxUrban Hotels and Atour Lifestyle”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LuxUrban Hotels $90.87 million N/A N/A N/A N/A Atour Lifestyle $6.06 billion 0.62 $103.82 million $0.97 28.28

Atour Lifestyle has higher revenue and earnings than LuxUrban Hotels.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for LuxUrban Hotels and Atour Lifestyle, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LuxUrban Hotels 0 0 0 0 N/A Atour Lifestyle 0 0 2 0 3.00

Atour Lifestyle has a consensus target price of $24.85, indicating a potential downside of 9.41%. Given Atour Lifestyle’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Atour Lifestyle is more favorable than LuxUrban Hotels.

Summary

Atour Lifestyle beats LuxUrban Hotels on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LuxUrban Hotels

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. engages in the leasing of entire existing hotels on a long-term basis and rent out hotel rooms in the properties it leases. It manages a portfolio of hotel rooms in New York, Miami Beach, New Orleans, and Los Angeles. The company was formerly known as CorpHousing Group Inc. and changed its name to LuxUrban Hotels Inc. in November 2022. LuxUrban Hotels Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About Atour Lifestyle

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides hotel management services, including day-to-day management services of the hotels for the franchisees; and sells hotel supplies and other products. It also offers retail management service; investment management service; financial information service management; property management services; and software and technology services, as well as operates travel agency. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

