Head to Head Comparison: Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) and Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE)

Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE) and Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.0% of Prenetics Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.1% of Mettler-Toledo International shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of Prenetics Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Mettler-Toledo International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Prenetics Global and Mettler-Toledo International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prenetics Global -282.96% -10.76% -8.79% Mettler-Toledo International 20.95% -575.61% 24.78%

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Prenetics Global has a beta of -0.16, meaning that its share price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mettler-Toledo International has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Prenetics Global and Mettler-Toledo International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prenetics Global 0 0 1 0 3.00 Mettler-Toledo International 2 5 1 0 1.88

Prenetics Global currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 109.79%. Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus price target of $1,363.75, suggesting a potential downside of 6.01%. Given Prenetics Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Prenetics Global is more favorable than Mettler-Toledo International.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Prenetics Global and Mettler-Toledo International”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prenetics Global $22.66 million 1.73 -$62.72 million ($4.45) -0.96 Mettler-Toledo International $3.75 billion 8.26 $788.78 million $35.66 40.69

Mettler-Toledo International has higher revenue and earnings than Prenetics Global. Prenetics Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mettler-Toledo International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Mettler-Toledo International beats Prenetics Global on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prenetics Global

Prenetics Global Limited, a genomics-driven health sciences company, engages in revolutionizing prevention, early detection, and treatment. It offers CircleDNA, a prevention arm that uses whole exome sequencing to offer comprehensive consumer DNA test. The company also, through its joint venture, Insighta, engages in pioneering multi-cancer early detection technologies. In addition, the company, through its equity interests in ACT Genomics Holdings Company Limited, is involved in genomic profiling of solid tumors through ACTOnco. Prenetics Global Limited was founded in 2007 and is based in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems. The company's retail weighing solutions consist of weighing and software solutions, AI-driven image recognition solution, and automated packaging and labelling solutions for the meat backroom. It serves the life science industry, independent research organizations, and testing labs; food and beverage manufacturers; food retailers; chemical, specialty chemical, and cosmetics companies; food retailers; transportation and logistics, metals, and electronics industries; and the academic community through its direct sales force and indirect distribution channels. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.

