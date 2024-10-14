Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Wednesday, October 16th

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN – Free Report) shares are going to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, October 16th. The 1-2 reverse split was announced on Monday, October 14th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, October 15th.

Dolphin Entertainment Trading Up 10.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ DLPN traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,896. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.93. The firm has a market cap of $13.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.94. Dolphin Entertainment has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $1.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Get Dolphin Entertainment alerts:

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.45 million for the quarter. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 73.80% and a negative net margin of 31.53%.

About Dolphin Entertainment

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and production company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity, and Marketing and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment provides diversified marketing services, including public relations, entertainment and hospitality content marketing, strategic communications, strategic marketing consulting, social media and influencer marketing, digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dolphin Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolphin Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.