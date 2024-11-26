United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Bought by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,733 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in United Rentals in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 115.8% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 45 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 280.0% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on URI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $780.00 to $940.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $954.00 to $955.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Argus lifted their target price on United Rentals from $840.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on United Rentals from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $751.67.

United Rentals Stock Up 1.8 %

URI stock opened at $864.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.68. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $454.71 and a 1-year high of $896.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $821.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $733.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $11.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.49 by ($0.69). United Rentals had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 34.73%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $11.73 EPS. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.46 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.03%.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In related news, SVP Anthony S. Leopold sold 900 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $823.24, for a total value of $740,916.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,702.56. This trade represents a 30.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.