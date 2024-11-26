DRW Securities LLC Invests $1.04 Million in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,289,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 282,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,928,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 231.9% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 7,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 9,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $137.53 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $123.12 and a one year high of $163.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $117.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.13. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.38% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.49%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $163.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Susquehanna increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Argus raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.52.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

