CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $230,000 Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA trimmed its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 27.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 872.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.50, for a total value of $220,114.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.50, for a total transaction of $206,094.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.50, for a total value of $220,114.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,197 shares of company stock valued at $21,326,894 over the last quarter. 3.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $413.47 on Tuesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.25 and a 12 month high of $422.73. The stock has a market cap of $129.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $361.31 and a 200 day moving average of $328.80.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 39.01%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ANET shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on Arista Networks from $285.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.50.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

