Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $1.42 Million Position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report) by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,051 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF during the second quarter worth $72,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF in the second quarter worth $94,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 153.9% in the second quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF during the 1st quarter worth $184,000.

Get Capital Group Core Balanced ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGBL opened at $31.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.58 and a 200-day moving average of $29.77. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF has a 1 year low of $24.23 and a 1 year high of $31.60.

About Capital Group Core Balanced ETF

The Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (CGBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that offers a balanced approach to total return and capital preservation. The fund employs an active asset allocation strategy to invest in equities, debts, money market instruments, and cash.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Balanced ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.