CoreCard Co. (NYSE:CCRD) Short Interest Down 10.8% in September

CoreCard Co. (NYSE:CCRD – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 266,700 shares, a decrease of 10.8% from the September 15th total of 298,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.1 days. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

CoreCard Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:CCRD traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.36. 14,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,926. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.88 and a 200 day moving average of $13.26. CoreCard has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $21.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.87 million, a P/E ratio of 41.90 and a beta of 0.41.

Get CoreCard alerts:

CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. CoreCard had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $13.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CoreCard will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley cut shares of CoreCard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.

View Our Latest Research Report on CoreCard

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in CoreCard in the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in CoreCard in the 2nd quarter worth $145,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in CoreCard by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in CoreCard by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in CoreCard by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 307,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CoreCard

(Get Free Report)

CoreCard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, buy now pay later programs, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.