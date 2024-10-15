Keystone Wealth Services LLC Lowers Holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FESM)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FESM – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,687 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC owned about 0.21% of Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FESM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF by 103.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 612,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,832,000 after buying an additional 311,352 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF by 846.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,993,000 after buying an additional 184,214 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF by 436.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 13,361 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FESM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.56. The stock had a trading volume of 108,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,144. The company has a market cap of $635.57 million, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.22. Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $24.58 and a 1 year high of $32.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.03.

Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF (FESM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US, small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the Russel 2000 Index. FESM was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

