HTLF Bank Lowers Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

HTLF Bank reduced its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,868 shares during the quarter. HTLF Bank’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after buying an additional 5,294 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 162.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 279,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,819,000 after buying an additional 173,082 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 14,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. 91.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,708,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,296,399. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $85.28 and a 12-month high of $96.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.3177 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

