Short Interest in Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) Decreases By 10.9%

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,800 shares, a drop of 10.9% from the September 15th total of 67,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Cocrystal Pharma from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd.

Get Cocrystal Pharma alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on COCP

Cocrystal Pharma Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ COCP traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,694. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.94. Cocrystal Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $3.10. The firm has a market cap of $18.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.42.

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.02). On average, analysts predict that Cocrystal Pharma will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cocrystal Pharma

(Get Free Report)

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, norovirus, and respiratory virus infections.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cocrystal Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cocrystal Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.