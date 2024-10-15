HTLF Bank Sells 76 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

HTLF Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. HTLF Bank’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at $262,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth $6,916,000. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth $8,896,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $9,878,000. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 21,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,835,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,060.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $979.29.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $15.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $913.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,282,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,998,564. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $547.61 and a one year high of $972.53. The company has a market capitalization of $868.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $913.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $854.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

