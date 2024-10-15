Keystone Wealth Services LLC Purchases 3,496 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 12.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,496 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTSM. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,893.9% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock remained flat at $59.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 617,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,473. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.81. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $60.16.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.247 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

