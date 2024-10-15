HTLF Bank Buys 132 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

HTLF Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.4% of HTLF Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. HTLF Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $12,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VBR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,188,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,468,000 after purchasing an additional 15,238 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 1,452,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,093,000 after buying an additional 102,423 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,452,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,633,000 after buying an additional 14,596 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,336,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,866,000 after buying an additional 69,169 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6,841.9% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,220,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,281 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $202.39. 524,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,755. The business’s 50 day moving average is $195.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $148.75 and a one year high of $204.77.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

