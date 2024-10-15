Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 39.0% from the September 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 82.0 days.

Deutsche Wohnen Stock Performance

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen stock opened at $28.65 on Tuesday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1 year low of $18.24 and a 1 year high of $28.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.22.

About Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through Rental, Value-add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Care segment. The Rental segment offers value-enhancing management to residential real estate portfolio. The Value- add segment engages in the core business of letting.

