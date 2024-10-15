Electroneum Trading 5% Lower Over Last Week (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. Electroneum has a market cap of $40.11 million and approximately $695,386.59 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Electroneum has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001531 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000634 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Electroneum

ETN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,979,817,605 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official message board is medium.com/@etn-network.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

