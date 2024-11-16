Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 6.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 17,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 237.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,620,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 224.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $573.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $856.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $826.00. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $532.86 and a 12-month high of $959.64. The firm has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of 64.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.15.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.05). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 21.29%. The business had revenue of $620.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 56.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on MPWR. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $660.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $975.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $916.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.14, for a total transaction of $662,611.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,135,548.46. The trade was a 0.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.15, for a total transaction of $561,620.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,805,551.60. This represents a 1.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,359 shares of company stock worth $36,209,571 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

