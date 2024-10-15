Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Shares Purchased by Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abound Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2,684.6% in the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 535.2% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 142.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,668. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $59.20 and a 1 year high of $74.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.697 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

