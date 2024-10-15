Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,663 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 29.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,663 shares during the quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYH. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 403.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IYH traded down $0.79 on Tuesday, reaching $64.45. 163,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,015. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.20. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $51.27 and a 12 month high of $66.59. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

