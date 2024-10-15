HTLF Bank Has $1.10 Million Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

HTLF Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. HTLF Bank’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 12,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 15,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Auour Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of MUB stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,999,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,363,111. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.20. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

