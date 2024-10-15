ether.fi Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $335.21 Million (ETHFI)

ether.fi (ETHFI) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. One ether.fi token can now be purchased for approximately $1.76 or 0.00002617 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ether.fi has traded 18.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. ether.fi has a market capitalization of $335.21 million and approximately $163.10 million worth of ether.fi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ether.fi Profile

ether.fi’s launch date was February 28th, 2023. ether.fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 190,051,505 tokens. The official website for ether.fi is www.ether.fi. The official message board for ether.fi is medium.com/etherfi. ether.fi’s official Twitter account is @ether_fi.

ether.fi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ether.fi (ETHFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. ether.fi has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 190,051,505 in circulation. The last known price of ether.fi is 1.69471867 USD and is up 8.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 187 active market(s) with $114,819,915.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ether.fi/.”

