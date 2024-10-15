iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Position Cut by Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Syntrinsic LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $44,000.

Shares of IJK traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $93.15. 735,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,084. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.63 and a twelve month high of $94.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.15.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

