International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) to Post Q2 2026 Earnings of $3.10 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for International Business Machines in a report released on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now expects that the technology company will earn $3.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.06. The consensus estimate for International Business Machines’ current full-year earnings is $10.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for International Business Machines’ FY2026 earnings at $11.18 EPS.

IBM has been the subject of several other research reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $211.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $209.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.41.

International Business Machines stock opened at $235.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $208.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.93. The stock has a market cap of $216.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines has a 1 year low of $135.87 and a 1 year high of $236.12.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The company had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 164.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.65%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

