Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $10,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $134.18 on Monday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $110.51 and a 52 week high of $137.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

