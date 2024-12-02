Captrust Financial Advisors Lowers Position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,844 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Semiconductors ETF were worth $11,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 124.0% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 149,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after purchasing an additional 82,645 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 501,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,483,000 after buying an additional 38,804 shares during the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,052,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,311,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 111.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 11,095 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PSI opened at $56.82 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.14 million, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.77. Invesco Semiconductors ETF has a 12-month low of $42.76 and a 12-month high of $67.33.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

