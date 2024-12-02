Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 5,293 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,293 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $9,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $422,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at $8,244,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 28.0% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 15,505 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 8,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 96,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,575,000 after buying an additional 25,503 shares during the period. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEG. Bank of America increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays cut their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.08.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

PEG stock opened at $94.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $46.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.31 and a 200-day moving average of $81.44. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $56.85 and a 12-month high of $95.22.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 19.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 58.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 9,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.61, for a total value of $866,594.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,397 shares in the company, valued at $4,385,252.17. The trade was a 16.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.95, for a total value of $518,905.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,660.55. This represents a 18.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,739 shares of company stock worth $2,467,753 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.