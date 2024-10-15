Investment Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Investment Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up 2.2% of Investment Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $6,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 270.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,895,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,465,000 after buying an additional 1,384,833 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $83,046,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,170,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,984,000 after acquiring an additional 755,493 shares in the last quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,148,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 769,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,585,000 after purchasing an additional 331,096 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $92.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,531,880 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.15 and a 200-day moving average of $85.71.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

