Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for November 18th (BKE, BSBR, CLMT, CNOB, CVE, DLB, EC, ESE, FHI, HTBK)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, November 18th:

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Get The Buckle Inc alerts:

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a buy rating.

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Receive News & Ratings for The Buckle Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Buckle Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.