KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) Short Interest Update

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 96,600 shares, a growth of 40.2% from the September 15th total of 68,900 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KVH Industries news, major shareholder Bradley Louis Radoff acquired 50,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $227,250.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,060,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,270,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen H. Deckoff acquired 50,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $224,394.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,357,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,007,569.06. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bradley Louis Radoff bought 50,500 shares of KVH Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $227,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,060,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,270,000. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 369,961 shares of company stock worth $1,631,354 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KVH Industries

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KVHI. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of KVH Industries in the second quarter worth about $30,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in KVH Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in KVH Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of KVH Industries during the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of KVH Industries during the second quarter worth $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.66% of the company’s stock.

KVH Industries Price Performance

KVHI stock opened at $5.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $98.97 million, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 0.60. KVH Industries has a 52 week low of $4.17 and a 52 week high of $5.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.78.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $28.67 million during the quarter. KVH Industries had a negative net margin of 17.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%.

KVH Industries Company Profile

KVH Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of mobile connectivity solutions for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers Internet and VoIP airtime services; AgilePlans, a Connectivity as a Service solution; KVH Link, a crew wellbeing content subscription service with delivery by IP-Mobilecast; and OpenNet, a KVH VSAT data delivering service for non-KVH Ku-band VSAT terminals.

