Energi Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.47 Million (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. Energi has a total market capitalization of $4.47 million and approximately $369,284.54 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0549 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Energi has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00041590 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00007478 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00011984 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00006653 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00003785 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 81,429,049 coins and its circulating supply is 81,429,356 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energi is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

