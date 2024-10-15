Maverick Protocol Price Up 4.9% This Week (MAV)

Maverick Protocol (MAV) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. In the last seven days, Maverick Protocol has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. One Maverick Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000280 BTC on major exchanges. Maverick Protocol has a market cap of $80.90 million and approximately $7.61 million worth of Maverick Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maverick Protocol Profile

Maverick Protocol’s launch date was June 28th, 2022. Maverick Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 429,057,744 tokens. Maverick Protocol’s official website is www.mav.xyz. The official message board for Maverick Protocol is medium.com/maverick-protocol. Maverick Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mavprotocol.

Maverick Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maverick Protocol (MAV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Maverick Protocol has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 429,057,744.01116383 in circulation. The last known price of Maverick Protocol is 0.19016539 USD and is up 1.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $7,105,627.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mav.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maverick Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maverick Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

