Occidental Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,459 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Target by 10.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 218,600 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,247,000 after purchasing an additional 20,360 shares in the last quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 4.2% during the third quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter valued at $392,000. Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at $819,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 3,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $7,140,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 303,843 shares in the company, valued at $48,210,768.81. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $7,140,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 303,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,210,768.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total value of $153,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,173.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,348 shares of company stock valued at $8,290,995 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Target from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Target from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.69.

Target Price Performance

NYSE:TGT opened at $157.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $105.23 and a 52 week high of $181.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $25.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.19 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 4.18%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.28%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

