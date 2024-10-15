Delek US (NYSE:DK) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.21 and last traded at $18.21, with a volume of 15139 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Delek US from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho raised shares of Delek US from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Delek US from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Delek US from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delek US has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.55.

Get Delek US alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DK

Delek US Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.07.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -82.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delek US

In other news, CEO Avigal Soreq bought 5,651 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.42 per share, for a total transaction of $115,393.42. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,856,950.02. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delek US

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DK. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Delek US during the fourth quarter worth $406,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Delek US during the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Delek US by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Delek US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 9.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 71,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 6,355 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delek US Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.