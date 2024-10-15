Novare Capital Management LLC Acquires 43 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Novare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the first quarter worth $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASML opened at $872.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $344.19 billion, a PE ratio of 44.55, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $573.86 and a 1 year high of $1,110.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $846.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $923.22.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 49.93%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $1.8732 per share. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $7.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 28.50%.

ASML has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ASML from $1,202.00 to $1,207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on ASML from $1,185.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,071.80.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

