PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA trimmed its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,692 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PHM. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 145.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,098 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 230.1% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in PulteGroup by 11.6% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 57,061 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,709 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of PHM stock opened at $142.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.62. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.80 and a 12 month high of $145.84.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.56. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 71,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $9,573,873.81. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,043,420.09. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 71,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $9,573,873.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,043,420.09. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $2,491,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,931,462.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,814,039 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on PHM. Barclays upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wolfe Research lowered PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.14.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Further Reading

